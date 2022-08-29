Road ministry standardises process for issuing international driving permit

The and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday has issued a notification on standardising the process for issuance of international driving permi (IDP).

"The and Highways issued a notification on August 26, 2022 for greater facilitation of citizens in the issue of IDP across the country. Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention," the govt said in a statement.

Under the Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), India is required to issue IDP for the acceptance of the same in other countries.

As the permit differs across states in India due to the format, size, pattern, colour etc., it is creating issues for citizens with their respective IDP in foreign countries.

Provision for QR code to link the IDP with the Driving License has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and email have also been provided, the MoRTH statement said.

International driving permits, which is accepted in over 150 countries, are issued from various zonal offices. The validity of this permit is for one year and the applicants are required to get the licence from the country visiting within one year period.