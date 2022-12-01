JUST IN
Business Standard

Rooting for mangroves: Many reasons to expand these carbon sinks in India

The mangrove ecosystem offers economic benefits besides safeguarding the country's vast coastline

Topics
Environment | Carbon emissions | Chitra mangroves

Jayant Das  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Jayant Das/Business Standard)
Indiaâ€™s mangrove cover grew by 54 sq km between 2017 and 2019, according to the India State of Forest Report. (Photo: Jayant Das/Business Standard)

At the global climate conference held in Egypt recently, India became a member of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, joining countries like Australia, Japan, Spain and Sri Lanka in preserving these coastal forests. Spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in partnership with Indonesia, the initiative, which was launched at the conference, could be a game-changer in the efforts to put the brakes on global warming. And India could play a key role in this.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:37 IST

