Row over 'rape girls for wearing short dresses' video rages on social media

Who: A group of women in Gurugram decided to go out for a bite. An older woman was also present at the same restaurant. Appalled by the sartorial choices of one of the younger women, she allegedly told the group that “such clothing” is what leads women to get raped.

According to the “accused” young woman, Shivani Gupta, the older woman also told a group of men in the restaurant to rape the young women. Later identified as Soma Chakrabarty, the middle-aged woman was accosted by Gupta and her friends who repeatedly asked her to apologise for her remarks. Gupta and ...