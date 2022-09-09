Rs 381 crore upgradation of Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin airport underway

-
Airports Authority of India on Friday said it is carrying out a major upgradation work at its Tuticorin airport in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 381-crore to cater to rising passenger traffic.
The upgradation work includes widening and extension of the runway to enable operations of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, ATC tower-cum-technical block-cum-control tower, among others, AAI said in a statement.
Spread over 13,500 sq mt of space, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours and will have all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with provision for two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road, it added.
The upgraded facility will also have a fire station, isolation bay and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft, AAI said.
