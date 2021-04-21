Rs 5 lakh aid each for kin of Nashik oxygen leak incident victims

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of 22 patients, who died at a civic hospital in Nashik on Wednesday due to oxygen leakage.
Expressing grief over the incident, Thackeray also announced a thorough probe into it.
"The kin of every person died in this incident will get compensation of Rs five lakh. I appeal to people to not indulge in any kind of politics," he said in a statement.
"The oxygen leakage that led to the death of 22 people is a shocking incident. I cannot express my grief in words. Such incidents are devastating, especially when we are trying hard to save every COVID-19 patient," he said.
"I do not know how to console the families who lost their members in this accident. Though it is an accident, there will be a thorough probe into it," Thackeray added.
The entire state machinery is trying hard to minimise the COVID-19 spread and we will not let the morale of health workers get affected due to such incidents, the chief minister added.
The incident took place at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital in Nashik city earlier in the day. As per the local officials, the patients died as the oxygen supply was disrupted due to a leakage in the oxygen storage plant.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU