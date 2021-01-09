RS Sharma, former Trai chief, to head empowered panel for Covid-19 vaccine

-
The Union government has appointed RS Sharma, former Trai chief, as the chairperson of an empowered committee for administration of Covid-19 vaccine. This has come days ahead of the mega vaccination drive is to start in India. He has also been included as a member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 that was formed in August 2020 and is headed by Niti Aayog panel member VK Paul.
Sharma was the first person to officially initiate a discussion on vaccination delivery in the government in the summer of 2020 when Covid-19 cases peaked. He had made a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then.
Among other things, the presentation had advocated use of Aadhar in the vaccination delivery process. It had outlined the measures to ensure a seamless inoculation process.
A ten member team has been constituted to be headed by Sharma. Top health ministry and UIDAI officials are part of the empowered committee.
The panel can invite eminent persons as and when required to ensure delivery of the vaccine through the Co-Win technology platform, according to a government notification.
