Russia's Sputnik V jabs set to make India debut at private hospitals

The journey of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in India is likely to begin from private hospitals across several cities this month as a large consignment is expected by the third week.

According to private hospitals, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is in advanced stages of discussions with many of them and is drawing up a list of hospitals that would receive the first doses of Sputnik V for administering to citizens. Discussions with the Centre, too, are on for the Sputnik V procurement, which is expected to get a fillip as Indian manufacturing sites start production around ...