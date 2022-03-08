- Western ban on oil imports will double price to $300 a barrel: Russia
- No decision made on ban of Russia oil imports: US amid rising energy prices
- World Bank approves $723 mn loans, grants for Ukraine amid Russia invasion
- Tracking historical trends: How crude oil prices, stock valuations seesaw
- Tracking historical trends: How crude oil prices, stock valuations seesaw
- Corporate hospitals chart out plans for expansion via brownfield route
- LIC effect: Life insurers' February new business premium rises 22%
- Investing in global stocks through IFSC: Here's what investors should know
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Falling rupee unlikely to shore up India's exports
- Investing in global stocks through IFSC: Here's what investors should know
Live: Russia warns against ban on oil imports, Modi speaks to Zelensky
Russia Ukraine live news: Fresh talks Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials made only limited progress on negotiating a cease-fire.
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Crude Oil Price | Volodymyr Zelensky
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for evacuating hundreds of Indians from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and reiterated his call for a negotiated settlement of the crisis.
During his phone conversation with the Russian president, Modi suggested a “direct conversation” between Putin and Zelensky might “greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts”, according to an official statement.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh