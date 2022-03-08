JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live: Russia warns against ban on oil imports, Modi speaks to Zelensky

Russia Ukraine live news: Fresh talks Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials made only limited progress on negotiating a cease-fire.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Crude Oil Price | Volodymyr Zelensky

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

crude
Russia Ukraine live news updates: A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for evacuating hundreds of Indians from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and reiterated his call for a negotiated settlement of the crisis.

During his phone conversation with the Russian president, Modi suggested a “direct conversation” between Putin and Zelensky might “greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts”, according to an official statement.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh