Live: Russian airstrike kills 35 in Ukraine, India shifts embassy to Poland
Russia Ukraine war live updates: A strike at a military range and training centre about 35 km from Poland kills dozens.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Russian army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russia Ukraine war live updates: Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding assault.
More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling training facility that is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. Poland is a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the United States increased the number of America troops deployed there.
The Indian embassy in war-hit Ukraine has been temporarily relocated to neighbouring Poland amid "deteriorating security situation" in the eastern European country facing Russian invasion.
"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, incuding attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decied that the Indian Embassy in Ukriane will be temporarily relocated in Poland," said the government on Sunday.
