Saarc Covid fund: No Indian money for Pakistan; Nepal biggest beneficiary

In the nine months since India claimed it had disbursed the first round of its assistance under the voluntary Covid-19 Emergency Fund for Saarc countries, there seems to have been no change in the amount disbursed from its total contribution.

While India has contributed more than 50 per cent of the total fund meant for Saarc countries, it has so far released less than 20 per cent of that, reveals the response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea reviewed by Business Standard. The RTI, filed by Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative lawyer Shikha Chhibbar and responded to by the Ministry ...