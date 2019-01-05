Sabarimala row: CPM leaders face bomb attacks, Cong seeks govt intervention

Violence erupted across Friday night with bombs hurled at the house of Thalassery MLA and CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer among other places.

Unidentified persons riding a bike hurled a bomb at Shamseer's house at Madapeedikayil near Thalassery in Kannur district of northern at around 10.15 pm, police told PTI.

"This was an RSS conspiracy to instigate violence in the state. They intend to create violence and destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state," Shamseer told media.

The attack happened when the Left leader was attending a peace meeting organised at Thalassery after widespread violence had hit the state following the hartal declared by right-wing groups over the entry of women in

Bombs were also hurled at CPI(M) leader and former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi's house at Thalassery and a CPI(M) activist Vishak attacked at Iritty, a place in Kannur district.

In another development, prohibitory orders have been issued at Pandalam, Adoor and Kodumon police station areas in for seven days.

Two shops and the house of a CPI(M) local leader at Adoor were also attacked with bombs on Friday. Seven persons were injured in these attacks.

Pathanamthitta has witnessed widespread violence over the entry of women into the hill-top shrine of resulting in the death of a Karma Samiti member Chandran Unnithan at Pandalam.

has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2 after two women of menstruating age managed to enter Sabarimala temple.

The southern state has been witnessing massive protests from the right-wing organisations since the Left-led state government decided to implement the September 28 order of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the centuries-old temple.

Congress calls for legislative intervention

Calling for legislative intervention on the Sabarimala issue, the Congress on Friday voiced its concern over the tense situation in Kerala.

"People are upset as there is a lot of apprehension among the believers of the Sabarimala temple," Congress' K.K. Venugopal said.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during zero hour, he said the BJP had given a bandh call on Thursday which caused large-scale damage to properties.

"We want peace in the state. We want a solution. Atrocities and violence are not the solution. Therefore, the government should come forward. Otherwise the government is promoting violence in the state. We are appealing for legislative intervention," he said.

Sabarimala row: 1369 arrested, 717 detained

The Kerala police have arrested 1369 and detained 717 under preventive measures till Friday morning in connection with the hartal-related violence in the state after the entry of two women of menstruating age in the Ayappa temple.

The accused also include two CPI(M) workers who were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker, Chandran Unnithan, during a clash in Pandalam amidst

The police have registered 801 cases in connection with the violence that broke out after various organisations called for a state-wide shut down of shops and other establishments on Thursday to protest against the entry of the women.