Sabarimala security plans completed; to open for 5-day pooja on Oct 16

Security arrangements
have been completed at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple which will be opened for the monthly five-day pooja on October 16 evening,police said on Friday.
The commandant of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Fifth Battalion K Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Police Special Officer to oversee security, a release issued by the state police said.
The Pathanamthitta district police chief and the KAP third Battalion commandant will assist the special officer.
According to the release,at a time only 250 persons will be allowed to enter the hilltop shrine. All other routes to Sabarimala, except through Vadasserikkara and Erumeli, will be closed.
The COVID-19 health protocol will have to be strictlyfollowed by the staff, officials and devotees,state police chief Loknath Behera said.
The temple will be opened for devotees on October 16 evening and regular poojas will be held for five days starting from October 17 morning, which is the first day of the Malayalam month 'Thulam'.
