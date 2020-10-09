New agri laws will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra

-
ALSO READ
Those opposing new farm laws enemies of farming community: Jitendra Singh
MSPs on crops progressively raised by Modi govt in 6 years: Jitendra Singh
Farm laws axe middlemen, allow farmers to sell to pvt firms: Jitendra Singh
Override new farm laws, Sonia Gandhi tells states ruled by Congress
Opposition creating fear among farmers over new farm Bills: Jitendra Singh
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming.
During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches and activists from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kisthwar districts, he said, the reforms have huge futuristic vision and are aimed at enabling the young educated farmer of today to exercise his options in promoting his entrepreneurship and putting his technical knowledge to the best utility.
As the benefits of these reforms begin to be realised with each passing day, several youths from non-agricultural families will also start looking for a career as start-ups in the field of agriculture, the Minister of State for Personnel said.
The earlier arrangement of crops being sold through Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) held some relevance about 50 years ago, said Singh, adding the time has changed, markets have opened up and the accessibility has become easier.
Today's youth is well-connected, well informed and has the capacity to reach out and therefore, the new reforms are in keeping with the requirements of contemporary times, he said.
All the young farmers and the local panchayat representatives who participated in the interaction were unanimous in saying they welcomed the three farm legislations brought by the Modi government, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.
They also alleged that the protests against the legislations were being stage-managed and sponsored by the middlemen who feel that their vested interests will not be served in the times to come, it said.
The local activists who participated in the programme said that they will reach out to each and every farmer to defeat the sinister design by the vested elements to mislead the farmers, the statement said.
The government has been saying that the three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous Opposition protest, will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.
The Opposition and some farmers' organisations have, however, been agitating against the laws alleging they will destroy the Minimum Support Price mechanism, end APMCs and allow corporates to arm-twist farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU