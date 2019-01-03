JUST IN
Why Modi govt is amending Aadhaar Act and what it means for your privacy
Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

12-hour hartal has been called by Hindu outfits in Kerala over women's entry in Sabarimala temple. Track Live updates on Kerala shutdown

Sabarimala temple
Priests carry out 'purification' of the Lord Ayyappa Temple after two women in their early 40s entered the shrine and offered prayers, in Sabarimala, Kerala, Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019. Photo: PTI

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE updates: The standoff on Sabarimala showed no signs of ending even as Hindu outfits called for a state-wide shutdown on Thursday, amid protests at several places after entry of two women into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

The 12-hour hartal, which began at 6 am, has been called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP).

The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.


Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its "eternally celibate" deity.

Here are live updates on Kerala hartal over Sabarimala temple row

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker injured in clash dies   A Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker, who was injured in Wednesday's clash, has succumbed to the injuries.   55-year-old Chandran Unnithan sustained injuries on his head during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam over the women's entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.   Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

As the entry of two women devotees into Sabarimala temple created an uproar among certain sections, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde kicked off a row by stating that the latest development was a "daylight rape of Hindus".   "The Kerala government has entirely failed. I would like to say that it's totally daylight rape on Hindu people," he told news agency ANI.

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

#WATCH Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on #Sabarimala row says, "Kerala govt entirely failed. It’s totally daylight rape on Hindu people." pic.twitter.com/brKdVApSZ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

One of the women devotees, Bindu who entered & offered prayers at Kerala's Sabarimala temple on Wednesday: This morning at around 01:30 a.m, Kanaka Durga and I started from Pamba, reached Sannidhanam by around 3:30 a.m. and returned after darshan. We did not face any issues.

Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

Air India: Protests at several locations in Kerala may affect passengers travelling from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode. Passengers are requested to schedule their travel plans to/from airports accordingly.
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 09:29 IST

First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 09:29 IST

12-hour hartal has been called by Hindu outfits in Kerala over women's entry in Sabarimala temple. Track Live updates on Kerala shutdown

image
