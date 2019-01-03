Sabarimala temple issue LIVE: BJP worker dies, Kerala shutdown today

Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker injured in clash dies A Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker, who was injured in Wednesday's clash, has succumbed to the injuries. 55-year-old Chandran Unnithan sustained injuries on his head during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam over the women's entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. An investigation into the matter is underway.
-
ALSO READ
Sabarimala temple: Protesters target journalists, women at Sannidhanam
Sabarimala temple updates: Ayyappa devotees stop women's entry, 20 detained
Sabarimala temple row: Over my body, say Ayyappa devotees on women's entry
SC lifts ban on women's entry in Sabarimala temple: Here's the story so far
Everyone can enter the Temple: CJI observes in Sabarimala Temple case
-
Here are live updates on Kerala hartal over Sabarimala temple row
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU