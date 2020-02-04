Sambad MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik appointed head of FICCI Odisha Council

Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director of Sambad, the largest circulated Odia vernacular, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FICCI) Odisha State Council.

With her appointment, Patnaik becomes the first Indian media and entertainment industry executive to assume a leadership role in a state chapter. Before this appointment, Patnaik held the post of co-chair of the Odisha State Council of for 2019-20.

“Let me thank you for co-chairing the Odisha State Council in the year 2019. Your support and guidance have been invaluable and is privileged by your association. May I now invite you to take up the responsibility of chairing the FICCI Odisha State Council”, Sangeeta Reddy, president of Ficci said in a written communiqué.

Reddy, one of the leading woman members of India Inc is the spouse of Pratap Reddy and is the joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group. She was nominated as the president of Ficci for 2019-20.

Expressing her pleasure at the appointment, Patnaik said, “I look forward to working with the chambers in the new capacity. I would work along with the team of FICCI for strengthening its presence in the state”.

Patnaik has also been appointed as the governing body member of FICCI - Media & Entertainment Skills Council in 2012. She also serves on the governing body of Association of Radio Operators of India (AROI). Lately, Patnaik completed a leadership course from the Oxford University.

“Sambad Group is the only media house in the state and probably in the country which caters to all sections of the society. It is the most diversified media company in the state and has set a benchmark in all its verticals. We are committed to deliver quality content to our target audience”, Patnaik says.

Her husband Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is a noted media baron being the founder and Editor of Sambad. He is also the sitting MLA from Odisha’s Khandapada assembly constituency.