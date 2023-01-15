JUST IN
Sangh-BJP kinship on a good wicket: Political scientist, author Nalin Mehta
GM Mustard won't solve India's edible oil import problem, says Ashok Gulati
Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
Party president should be allowed to take decisions: Prithviraj Chavan
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji
Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A
Caught between a rock and a hard place: Joshimath faces an uncertain future
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sangh-BJP kinship on a good wicket: Political scientist, author Nalin Mehta

"For its political ground game - with over 180 million members - BJP is structurally much less dependent now on the RSS to mobilise votes," Nalin Mehta said

Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party | RSS | indian politics

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Nalin Mehta, political scientist & author
Nalin Mehta, political scientist & author

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s comments this week on the changing social role of the RSS and the role of RSS workers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have once again generated new debate on the BJP-RSS relationship. Political scientist Nalin Mehta, author of The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party and Dean, School of Modern Media, UPES, in conversation with Aditi Phadnis, talks about the relationship between the Sangh and BJP and the outlook for 2024. Edited excerpts:

How would you describe the current relationship between the BJP and the RSS?

The current BJP-RSS relationship is fairly positive and on a good wicket. It is unlike what it used to be during the previous BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.