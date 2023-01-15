Sangh-BJP kinship on a good wicket: Political scientist, author Nalin Mehta

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s comments this week on the changing social role of the and the role of workers in the (BJP) have once again generated new debate on the BJP- relationship. Political scientist Nalin Mehta, author of The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party and Dean, School of Modern Media, UPES, in conversation with Aditi Phadnis, talks about the relationship between the Sangh and BJP and the outlook for 2024. Edited excerpts:



How would you describe the current relationship between the BJP and the RSS?



The current BJP-RSS relationship is fairly positive and on a good wicket. It is unlike what it used to be during the previous BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.