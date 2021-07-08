Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 vaccine gets nod to start phase-3 trials in India

French vaccine giant and British drug major have been given the go-ahead to start a phase-3 clinical study of their Covid-19 vaccine on Indian volunteers and plan to begin enrollment soon. India will be part of the global randomised, double-blind phase-3 study to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their vaccine would include more than 35,000 adult volunteers across US, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

With a trial arm in India, this would make the approval process of this vaccine easier here.

“India is participating in Pasteur’s pivotal phase-3 study, and subject to subsequent approvals, we should soon begin enrollment of study participants in the country.” said Annapurna Das, Country Head, Pasteur India.

“As the virus continues to evolve, we are anticipating what will be needed in the coming months and years, and accordingly, have adapted our vaccine development programme. We believe our Covid-19 adjuvanted, recombinant vaccine can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and are committed to initiating our clinical program in India, at the earliest” she added.

In a two-stage approach, the study will initially investigate the efficacy of a vaccine formulation targeting the original virus strain (D.614), while a second stage will evaluate a second formulation targeting the Beta variant (B.1.351). “Recent scientific evidence shows that antibodies created against the Beta variant may provide broad crossprotection against other more transmissible variants,” Sanofi said in a statement here.

The global phase-2 interim results showed that the adjuvanted recombinant Covid-19 vaccine candidate achieved high rates of neutralising antibody responses, with 95-100 per cent sero-conversion rates. “After a single injection, high neutralizing antibody levels were also generated in participants with evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting strong potential for development as a booster vaccine,” Sanofi said.

The unsung hero of vaccines is a component called the adjuvant. It puts a ‘red flag’ on the antigenic component of the vaccine — an inactivated whole or part of a virus or bacteria — and instructs the immune system to mount a defence against that antigen whenever it is encountered. Adjuvants are pharmacological or immunological agents that improve the immune response of a vaccine. They may be added to a vaccine to produce more antibodies and longer lasting immunity thus, minimising the dose of the antigen needed.

An antigen is any substance that causes the immune system to produce antibodies against it. It can be any substance like chemicals, viruses, bacteria that the immune system does not recognise and tries to fend off.

In the partnership between the two companies, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and contributes its pandemic adjuvant, both established vaccine platforms that have proven successful against influenza.

A recombinant vaccine is one that is developed by inserting the DNA encoding an antigen that stimulates an immune response into bacterian or mammalian cells. It is made using recombinant DNA technology.

The recombinant technology combined with GSK’s adjuvant is designed to offer temperature stability making it easier to distribute globally when the vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature.

“It is also designed to offer the potential to generate high and sustained immune responses, and the potential to prevent virus transmission,” Sanofi said.

Apart from the adjuvanted Covid19 vaccine, Sanofi is also developing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with Translate Bio. In March 2021, Sanofi and Translate Bio initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in order to assess safety, immune response and reactogenicity, after preclinical data showed high neutralizing antibody levels.

First results are expected in the third quarter of 2021. Sanofi is also committed to providing manufacturing support to other vaccine producers.

The company recently announced it will manufacture up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the US, starting in September 2021.

Earlier this year, Sanofi also announced the company will provide support to BioNTech for 125 million doses for the European Union. In February, Sanofi said it would support Johnson & Johnson for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.

. Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 vaccine showed 95-100% seroconversion in phase-2

. Seroconversion implies generation of neutralizing antibodies in blood

. Phase-3 study on 35,000 people across US, Asia, Africa and Latin America

. Sanofi to start recruiting volunteers soon in India

. Vaccine likely to be stable in normal refrigerator temperatures

. Sanofi also working on mRNA Covid vaccine with Translate Bio

. Sanofi making 200 mn Moderna doses for US

. Supporting BioNTech and J&J with manufacturing