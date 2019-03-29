Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal's unsavoury journey may end in jail

Who: For its vast and loyal clientele across restaurants in India and several other countries, the mouth-watering masala dosai at Saravana Bhavan has often been described as worth dying for.

The vegetarian restaurant chain, one of the largest in the world, is in the news again because of a murder case — with all the ingredients of a classic Tamil masala film — involving its founder whose unsavoury journey may well end in jail. What: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of P Rajagopal, 18 years after the kidnapping and murder of a man in ...