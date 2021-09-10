Sarbananda Sonowal meets passengers injured in Jorhat boat accident

-
ALSO READ
One dead, 33 missing as boat sinks in Assam after hitting ferry steamer
Assam boat capsize: 84 passengers found alive during rescue, 2 missing
Criminal case, high-level probe in Brahmaputra boat capsize: Himanta
Bodo protest turned into Bodo agreement under Sonowal government: Nadda
At least 50 missing after boat capsizes on Brahmaputra in Assam
-
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met the passengers injured in a boat accident that occurred on Wednesday in the Jorhat district of Assam.
"Visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in the boat accident who are being treated there. Inquired about their health and am glad to know that they are getting well. My prayers for their quick and speedy recovery," tweeted Sonowal.
Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa met the passengers injured in the boat accident and also urged the doctors to ensure the best treatment.
The Jorhat boat accident happened on September 8 where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat.
According to a preliminary report on the accident, around 7 passengers have been reported missing and one woman has lost her life. Eight persons, who were injured in the accident, are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU