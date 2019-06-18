SAT stays Sebi's order asking Prannoy, Radhika to step down from NDTV

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday stayed an order passed by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barring New Delhi Television (NDTV) promoters and from holding managerial positions at the news television network.

“Such orders prima facie would not be in the interest of the shareholders of or for that matter the investors at this stage,” said in an order adding that the company “cannot remain headless.”



The tribunal, while adjourning the matter for September 16, directed Sebi to file a reply and gave three weeks thereafter to the Roys to file a rejoinder.

directed the Roys to not alienate or create any encumbrance on their shareholding in till further orders.

on Tuesday heard the arguments put forth by the counsels for both Sebi and Roy’s at length. The tribunal, however, said the various allegations made in the Sebi order need to be considered in detail.

The order in the matter of pertains to a Rs 350-crore loan taken by holding company from ICICI Bank, which was later liquidated by taking two more loans from Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL). The loan taken from was interest-free for a period of 10 years on condition that will have a right of first refusal on 50 per cent of NDTV shares in the event they were sold in the market. The loan agreement also had certain call options for transfer of 30 per cent of RRPR shareholding at a price of around Rs 215 per share.

Sebi in its order dated June 14 said the loan agreement was nothing but a sham agreement and violated disclosure norms.

Meanwhile, the tribunal pulled up Sebi for not supplying a copy of the order in the matter of NDTV to the Roys.

“In the instant case, we find that the whole world knows about the impugned order except the appellants. Till date they have not been supplied a copy of the impugned order in spite of the oral direction given by this tribunal yesterday. We are constrained to observe that the system undertaken by Sebi needs a revisit. Their liability and their onerous duty does not end the moment they upload the order on their website. The first duty is to supply a copy of the impugned order to the aggrieved party which in the instant case has not been done till date,” SAT said.



