JUST IN
Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam takes over as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO
ICICI Bank to raise Rs 10,000 cr via infra bonds in one or more tranches
Govt starts work to make regional banks viable; DFS to organise workshop
Comply with digital lending norms for existing loans by Nov 30: RBI
YES Bank hikes interest rate on NRE, FCNR fixed deposits as norms are eased
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,474 cr by issuing bonds through stock exchanges
'Think of the worst': RBI Governor Das nudges banks to raise capital
1-year median MCLR rise moderates in August, up 40 bps since June
Indian Bank hikes MCLR by 0.10% across tenors from September 3
Dhanvarsha makes unsolicited offer of Rs 300 cr to buy Dhanlaxmi Bank
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar, domestic equities advance
Business Standard

SBI to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr via Basel-III AT1 bonds on Sept 11

Non convertible Taxable Perpetual Subordinated Unsecured Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds in the nature of debentures of face value Rs 1 Crore each

Topics
SBI bonds | at1 bonds | Basel III

IANS  |  Mumbai 

SBI
SBI to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr via Basel-III AT1 bonds on Sept 11.

State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore, which includes Rs 5,000 crore in greenshoe through Basel-III Additional Tier-I bonds, market participants said.

Bidding for the bonds will take place on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Non convertible Taxable Perpetual Subordinated Unsecured Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds in the nature of debentures of face value Rs 1 Crore each.

AT1 Bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that don't have any expiry date which is issued to raise long term capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on SBI bonds

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 16:15 IST

`
.