SC-appointed panel urges protesting farmers to share views on three acts

The first meeting of the panel constituted by the Supreme Court to deliberate on the controversial farm acts was held today with the members urging the protesting farmers to come forward and share their views on the acts.
"The biggest challenge for the panel is to convince agitating farmers to come and speak with us. We will try our best. We also want to request those farmers who don't want to come before us that we are neither from any party nor from the government side. We are from the Supreme Court side," Anil Ghanwat, a key member of the panel said.
Eminent agriculture economist, Ashok Gulati and former Director of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Pramod Kumar Joshi, are the other remaining members of the panel.
A fourth member, Bhupinder Singh Mann, recused himself few days back after questions were raised by the protesting farmer unions about the views expressed by all members in the past in support of the contentious laws, against which thousands are protesting on Delhi borders for almost two months now.
ALSO READ: RBI to crack whip on recovery agents, calls for restricting messaging apps
After their first meeting here, Ghanwat said the first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders has been scheduled for Thursday.
The Supreme Court had set up the four-member panel on January 11.
Separately also, nine rounds of talks have taken place between the government and agitating unions without any concrete resolution so
Ghanwat, who is the president of the Shetkari Sanghatana, said the panel will seek views of farmers and all other stakeholders on the new farm laws, besides the central and state governments.
Meanwhile, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack on the Centre’s agriculture acts today said that the new laws are designed to "destroy" the country’s agriculture sector and the only solution to the farmers' issue is to repeal the legislations.
At a press conference, Gandhi also released a booklet highlighting the "plight" of farmers in the wake of the Centre's three farm laws. He alleged that the laws will put the entire agriculture sector in the hands of "three to four crony capitalists".
"I support the protesting farmers 100 per cent and every single person in the country should support them as they are fighting for us," he said.
ALSO READ: PM to release aid to rural housing scheme beneficiaries in UP today
In a separate development, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that any policy designed for the agriculture sector should have farmers’ welfare as its guiding principle. Naidu was delivering the inaugural address at a three-day national dialogue on Indian Agriculture in 2030 organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and NITI Aayog today.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) system for their crops.
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU