SC-appointed committee can't resolve crisis over farm laws: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed the Supreme Court-appointed committee could not play any constructive role in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre following the latter's refusal to accept peasants' demand of repealing the farm laws.
He also said that 'kisan shakti' had the power to "wipe out" the BJP.
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, he said.
Notably, the Supreme Court had set up the four-member panel on January 11 to look into the contentious three farm laws, against which thousands are protesting at Delhi borders for almost two months now. But one of the members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, later backed out of the panel.
The SAD would utilise the forthcoming parliamentary session to hold meetings with like-minded parties to work towards restoration of the federal structure in the country, Badal said.
He also asked the BJP government not to use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against farmer leaders, saying the NIA was used to counter terrorism and should not be misused.
Badal said the Congress legislators and officers who were discriminating against the opposition and even getting false cases registered against them would have to face the music once the SAD comes to power in 2022.
We will form a judicial commission once we assume power and ask it to submit a report on all false cases registered by officers within three months. Prompt action will be taken against such officers, he added.
