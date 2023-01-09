JUST IN
Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India: Report
Go First flight leaves passengers behind, DGCA promises appropriate action
Covaxin shows 'positive' results in phase 2/3 studies in US: Ocugen
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Presidents of Suriname and Guyana
Free canteen for farmers visiting state-run Mandis in Odisha's Gajapati
Delhi AQI 'severe', CAQM asks NCR to implement anti-pollution curbs
Ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from Tues
New Parliament building to be ready by January-end, say govt sources
DGCA asks Air India to maintain a database of all unruly passengers
Auto Expo 2023 to kick off this week, EVs set to be showstoppers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
More than 500 trains, hundreds of flights impacted by dense fog
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Supreme Court asks Attorney General to assist in religious conversions case

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar slammed the Tamil Nadu government for their opposition to a new plea asking for an investigation by NIA

Topics
Supreme Court | Attorney General | NIA

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday asked for the assistance of Attorney General for India R Venkataramani on a plea against alleged forceful and deceitful religious conversions in the country.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar slammed the Tamil Nadu government for their opposition to a new plea asking for an investigation by the National Investigation of India (NIA) into the death of a student in Thanjavur.

The Tamil Nadu government said this new plea was baseless and should not be entertained. "This is a politically motivated PIL. There is no question of such conversions in Tamil Nadu. Let the legislature decide such things," Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said.

The court, however, said that forced religious conversions were a serious issue and that it will look into it. "We are concerned for the entire country. If it is happening in your State, it is bad. If not, good. Do not make it political," Justice Shah remarked.

The Court directed Tamil Nadu to file its response to the Thanjavur suicide plea and said that even if the main petition was filed by a BJP man, they will hear the matter on the merits of the issue.

It also asked the Attorney General to assist in the matter either as Amicus Curiae(friend of the court) or otherwise.

The matter will be heard again in February.

The main plea against forced religious conversions was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay. The public interest litigation (PIL) petition claimed that fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country and that the Central government has failed to control its menace.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU