SC cancels bail of former Bhushan Steel CFO Nitin Johari in fraud case

The (SC) on Thursday cancelled the bail of the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bhushan Steel, Nitin Johari, and remanded him back to the custody of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Johari had been granted bail by the Delhi High Court in a case filed by the SFIO, which has named him and the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Neeraj Singal for alleged irregularities including manipulating accounts of the company.

The Delhi High Court had on August 14 granted bail to Johari, and said that the main accused, Brij Bhushan Singal and Neeraj Singal, were the promoters and had actually been controlling the company. While Brij Bhushan Singal had never been arrested, Neeraj Singal had been arrested and granted bail, and thus it made no sense to not grant Johari bail.

On May 2, Johari was arrested by the SFIO for his role in the fraudulent activities within Bhushan Steel, including filing false documents with various banks. The SFIO has also alleged that Johari, who as CFO signed off on the company's accounts book till 2016-17, had indulged in maintaining inflated inventories of raw materials so as to avail enhanced working capital from lenders.

Letters of Credit (LC) worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore had also been obtained by the company by providing false documents to banks, the SFIO had said. The LCs had been issued by Johari and other top executives of the company, the probe agency had said.