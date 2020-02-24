SC collegium approves appointment of 3 judicial officers as J&K HC Judges

The Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three judicial officers as Judges of High Court.

The officers are -- Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta.

The collegium, headed by S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 19, also recommended the proposal for elevation of Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, judicial officer, as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.

Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Ahanthem Bimol Singh as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.