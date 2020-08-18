JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India records 55,079 new infections in 24 hrs, Covid tally crosses 2.7 mn

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Guv, Koshyari to take Goa's charge
Business Standard

SC collegium approves elevation of six advocates as judges of Delhi HC

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as Judge

Topics
Supreme Court | SC Collegium | Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT
The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The apex court collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, recommended advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna, as judges of the high court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the five-judge collegium.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU