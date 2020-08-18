SC collegium approves elevation of six advocates as judges of Delhi HC

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium approves appointment of 3 judicial officers as J&K HC Judges
SC Collegium approves permanent appointment proposal of Additional Judges
Justice Muralidhar transferred on SC collegium's recommendation: Law min
Justice Muralidhar's transfer on recommendation of SC collegium: Prasad
Covid-19 impact: SC rule out possibility of physical hearings for now
-
The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.
The apex court collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, recommended advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna, as judges of the high court.
The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.
Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the five-judge collegium.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU