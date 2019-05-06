SC committee rejects sexual harassment allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi

-
A three-judge committee of the Supreme Court has "found no substance" in allegations made by a former court employee that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sexually harassed her.
The committee was set up after a former junior court assistant alleged last month that she was harassed at Gogoi's home, and that she was removed from her job without giving any reason.
Gogoi has rejected the allegations, saying they were part of a "larger conspiracy" to scuttle the court.
A committee comprising Justices S A Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra probed the 35-year-old woman's allegations and gave a report which will not be made public.
