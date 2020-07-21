JUST IN
SC initiates contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan, Twitter India

Bhushan has been raising issues pertaining to judiciary and recently he was very critical and vocal of the way in which the top court handled the matters related to migrant workers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
As of now, it is not clear as to which tweets of Bhushan have been prime facie construed as contemptuous by the apex court

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India on which Bhushan had posted some alleged derogatory comments.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Bhushan has been raising issues pertaining to judiciary and recently he was very critical and vocal of the way in which the top court handled the matters related to migrant workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also made statements relating to the treatment meted out to jailed activists like Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj who are accused in Bhima-Koregaon case.

As of now, it is not clear as to which tweets of Bhushan have been prime facie construed as contemptuous by the apex court.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 20:25 IST

