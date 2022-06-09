SC pulls up medical council over 1,450 vacant seats in NEET-PG '21

-
ALSO READ
NEET-UG age cap removal a booster for medical aspirants: Experts
Covid LIVE: 28,867 new cases in Delhi; NEET-UG counselling from Jan 19
69% spike over three years in candidates giving competitive tests in Hindi
No VC hearings in the Supreme Court today; physical hearings to continue
Denied citizenship, Pakistani immigrant's son cracks India's NEET exam
-
Noting that 1,456 medical seats were not filled during the 2021-2022 session, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Centre as to why they were playing with the lives of medical students by not conducting mop-up counselling sessions to fill up the seats.
A Bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose asked why the MCC was keeping the seats vacant when there is a shortage of doctors across the country.
The Bench asked the MCC to fill the seats, failing which an order might be passed to compensate the students affected by the vacancies.BS REPORTER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU