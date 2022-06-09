SC pulls up medical council over 1,450 vacant seats in NEET-PG '21

Noting that 1,456 medical seats were not filled during the 2021-2022 session, the on Wednesday asked the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Centre as to why they were playing with the lives of medical students by not conducting mop-up counselling sessions to fill up the seats.

A Bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose asked why the MCC was keeping the seats vacant when there is a shortage of doctors across the country.

The Bench asked the MCC to fill the seats, failing which an order might be passed to compensate the students affected by the vacancies.BS REPORTER