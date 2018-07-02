SC quashes plea challenging appointment of CVC K V Chaudhary, VC T M Bhasin

-
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.
A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.
The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin.
The plea alleged that they did not have a "clean record" and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.
