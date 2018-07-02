JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shopkeepers, traders to protest Walmart's Flipkart buy across India today

No tree felling for South Delhi redevelopment project till Jul 19: NGT
Business Standard

SC quashes plea challenging appointment of CVC K V Chaudhary, VC T M Bhasin

The plea alleged that they did not have a 'clean record' and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.  

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.

The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin.

The plea alleged that they did not have a "clean record" and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.   
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements