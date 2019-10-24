SC raps Centre, asks how long restrictions will continue in Jammu & Kashmir

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rapped the central government and asked what it planned on the ongoing restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), and how long it intended to continue with those.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special powers to the state of J&K, in August this year, the central government had imposed restrictions like internet blockade in the region, among other things.

Hearing the plea challenging the restrictions on movement and communication blockade imposed by the state administration in the Valley, a three-judge Bench of the SC said even as authorities imposed restrictions, that must be reviewed from time to time.

“You have to come out with clear reply. You have to find out other methods to deal with it. How long do you want these restrictions? You may impose restrictions for interest but they have to be reviewed from time to time,” the three-judge Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said. The case will be next heard on November 5.

While the government said that the said restrictions in the Valley had been removed in nearly 99 per cent of the area, the petitioners said the internet shutdown in the Valley continued even after two months of first restrictions being imposed.

Hearing a similar petition filed by the wife of a Malaysia-based non-resident Indian businessman against the detention of her husband by J&K authorities, the apex court said that the high court should "expeditiously" pass orders on habeas corpus petitions filed before it.

“Having regard to the fact that the matter involves personal liberty of an individual, we request the said high court to pass appropriate order on the habeas corpus petition expeditiously and in accordance with law,” the three-judge Bench said.