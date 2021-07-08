SC says Facebook has to appear before Assembly panel in Delhi riots probe

-
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Facebook India Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan challenging the summons issued by Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee for failing to appear before it as witness in a matter relating to the north-east Delhi riots last year.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy termed Mohan's plea as pre-mature and said nothing has happened against him before Delhi Assembly's panel.
The verdict came on plea filed by Mohan, Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd and Facebook Inc who contended that the committee lacks power to summon or hold petitioners in breach of its privileges for failing to appear and it was exceeding its Constitutional limits.
They have challenged last year's September 10 and 18 notices issued by the committee that sought Mohan's presence before the panel which is probing the Delhi riots and Facebook's role in spread of the alleged hate speeches.
