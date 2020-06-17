SC seeks Centre's reply on plea to shift Covid funds from PM CARES to NDRF

-
ALSO READ
IOB to collect donations for PM Cares Fund to combat coronavirus crisis
UP govt to accept contributions from abroad for its Covid Care Fund
FinMin modifies circular on one-day's salary contribution to PM-CARES Fund
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking all contributions made for Covid-19 pandemic by individuals and institutions to be credited to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rather than PM CARES Fund.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleged that the Centre has been "refraining from divulging information about the specific utilization of crores of rupees that have been contributed to the PM CARES Fund till date".
It also sought a direction for the government to prepare, notify and implement a national plan under the Disaster Management Act to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah, issued notice to the Centre and sought its response within two weeks on the plea filed by NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), which has sought a direction that all the contributions till date in the PM CARES Fund may be directed to be transferred to the NDRF.ALSO READ: PM CARES allocates Rs 3,100 crore for migrants, buying ventilators
The plea, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has also sought a direction to the Centre to utilise NDRF for the purpose of providing assistance in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in compliance with the provision of the Disaster Management Act.
It has also sought a direction to the Centre to lay down minimum standards of relief under the Disaster Management Act to be provided to persons affected by coronavirus as well as by the lockdown.
"Section 11 of the DM Act makes it mandatory for a national plan to be drawn up for disaster management for whole of the country but currently, there is no such national plan in place to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic even though the same has been notified as a disaster' and numerous notifications are being issued to contain the same under the DM Act," the plea has said.ALSO READ: Why Modi's PM CARES is more democratic than PM National Relief Fund
It said that the national plan needs to be prepared after due consultation with the state governments as well as the experts.
The plea further said that issuance of ad-hoc and emergent orders was understandable owing to the largely unpredictable crisis being faced by the world but after over two months since the lockdown was imposed, there is a need for a robust national plan.On May 14, the PM CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs 3,100 crore for fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The amount, among other things, was to purchase ventilators and caring for migrant workers, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of “Made in India” ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU