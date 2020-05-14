PM CARES allocates Rs 3,100 crore for migrants, buying ventilators

The Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the amount will be used, among other things, to purchase ventilators and caring for migrant workers, the Prime Minister’s Office said.



Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of “Made in India” ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said.

Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support vaccine development efforts, a PMO statement said.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: WHO warns virus may never go away as new clusters emerge

The Trust was formed on March 27 and is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. For augmenting the infrastructure to tackle Covid-19, 50,000 ‘Made in India' ventilators will be purchased from at a cost of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

