SC seeks Vijay Mallya's extradition status report from Centre in 6 weeks

-
ALSO READ
Mallya unlikely to be extradited soon; legal issue pending, says UK govt
Indian banks pursue bankruptcy order against Vijay Mallya in UK court
Vijay Mallya must appear before October 5: Supreme Court to MHA
Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal in UK Supreme Court, faces extradition
Vijay Mallya can be extradited anytime, all legalities done: Govt sources
-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file status report in six weeks on the confidential legal proceedings pending in the United Kingdom on extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India.
The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate “secret” legal process in the UK, which is “judicial and confidential in nature is resolved”.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file status report in the matter in six weeks and posted it for hearing in the first week of January next year.
The Bench also refused to accept the plea of advocate E C Agarwala, appearing for Mallya in the apex court, seeking discharge from the case.
The Centre had last month said it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings against Mallya in the UK as the government of India is not party to the process. Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.
He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.
On August 31, the top court had directed Mallya to appear before it on October 5 while dismissing his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violations of court orders.
During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing on Monday, the solicitor general told the bench that Agarwala has filed an application from discharge from the case.
“This is aggravating the matter. We have filed an affidavit saying that there are some proceedings going on which is confidential in nature. Without that legal issue being resolved extradition can not be done,” Mehta said.
“The application seeking discharge is rejected and advocate E C Agarwala will continue to appear for the contemnor on the matter,” the bench said in its order.
When the bench asked Mehta about time-frame of proceeding pending in the UK, the Solicitor General said they have no information about it from the London High Commission.
He sought six-week time to file status report on the issue.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its affidavit filed earlier in the contempt case in which Mallya has been held guilty, said that the pending legal issue in the UK is “outside and apart from the extradition process” and is “confidential and cannot be disclosed”.
The bench had last month asked Mallya's lawyer to apprise the apex court by November 2, what kind of "secret" proceedings are going on to extradite him.
The Centre had given details of the extradition proceedings against Mallya starting from February 9, 2017 till dismissal of his appeal on May 14 and said that the fugitive businessman has thus exhausted all avenues of appeal in the United Kingdom.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU