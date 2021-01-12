SC stays implementation of new farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse

The today stayed the implementation of the three agriculture acts till further orders and also constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and protesting farmers, all of which was outrightly rejected by the farmers.

The four-member panel is comprised of eminent agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, former Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Pramod Kumar Joshi, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Bhupinder Singh Mann, and Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat.

The farmers’ unions while welcoming the decision of apex court said that it is not a solution they have been asking for as the implementation can be reinstated anytime.

They also rejected that constitution of the committee on the grounds that people who have been made part of the committee are known for their active support to the three acts and have advocated the same.





The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising of Justices S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian meanwhile said the court-appointed committee shall hear the government as well as the representatives of farmers' bodies and other stakeholders and submit a report before the apex court containing its recommendations within two months from the date of its first sitting at Delhi.

In its interim order, the top court directed that the committee shall hold its first sitting within 10 days from Tuesday.

The bench said this committee is “constituted for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations”.

“The implementation of the three farm laws 1) Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, shall stand stayed until further orders,” it said.



The bench said it deems fit to pass the interim order “with the hope and expectation that both parties will take this in the right spirit and attempt to arrive at a fair, equitable and just solution to the problems”.

The bench also lauded the farmers for carrying out agitation against the farm laws peacefully and without any untoward incident.

“While we may not stifle a peaceful protest, we think that this extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will be perceived as an achievement of the purpose of such protest at least for the present and will encourage the farmers bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others,” the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

The top court passed the interim order on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of these farm laws and also raising the issue of farmers protesting at Delhi borders.