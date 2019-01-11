JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pvt colleges to study legality of quota move amid fears of dip in quality

CBI officer moves Delhi HC against Alok Verma's reversal of transfer orders
Business Standard

SC to form new bench for Ayodhya case after Justice U U Lalit recuses self

Justice Lalit had appeared as a lawyer for then Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh in 1994

Aashish Aryan  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will form a new Constitution Bench to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute after Justice U U Lalit recused himself.

The five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde, Justice N V Ramana, Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justice Lalit had assembled on Thursday when a petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared as a lawyer for then Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh in 1994, after which the judge recused himself.

First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 01:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements