SC to hear CAA petition on Jan 22, asks govt to make people aware about law

As protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued across the country for a third successive day on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will hear petitions that argue the law is anti-constitutional on January 22.

The Supreme Court also noted that there is confusion among citizens about the CAA, and asked the Centre to consider using audio-visual medium to make citizens aware about the law. The pleas have been filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian Union Muslim League, and others.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal-ruled Odisha joined the list of states to state that it will not allow the Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. West Bengal and Kerala governments were the first, while Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and others are also unwilling to carry out NRC.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who runs his government in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also not keen that NRC takes place in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP, has said that Muslims should have been included in the CAA. The BJD, JD (U), and SAD had voted in favour of the CAA in Parliament.

With more protests scheduled for Thursday, particularly in the capital, Mumbai, and other metros, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday deployed its senior ministers to reach out to the people to allay fears over the CAA. Senior minister BJP leaders argued that none, including Muslims, had anything to fear from the CAA.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day Gujarat tour, which was to start Thursday, could get postponed.

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear a petition seeking fact-finding committee to look into the violence in Jamia Millia University on Sunday. The Delhi Police arrested six people in connection with Tuesday’s violence in Delhi’s Seelampur.

Police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in Seelampur and Jafrabad areas of Delhi. In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, internet services were suspended for 48-hours after protests against CAA turned violent, with police using mild force to disperse agitators who hurled stones at them, the PTI reported.



The Delhi Police said they were monitoring some social media handles to check spread of misinformation. Protests continued at the Jamia University in the capital, with teachers taking out a peace march.

In West Bengal, a BJP delegation, on way to visit violence-hit Malda and Murshidabad districts, was stopped by the police, the party alleged. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led another protest against CAA and NRC in Kolkata. Speaking at the rally, Banerjee said the BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention centre, but she and her party will not let that happen. “Shah said Aadhaar card is not a proof (of citizenship) then why are you linking everything with it?” asked Banerjee.

In some of his first comments, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the law and asked whether India had the resources to accommodate the estimated 5 crore non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress party would organise “Save India- Save Constitution” flag march at all state capitals on its foundation day on December 28.

He said the BJP is trying to distract attention from its failures on the economic front.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress party would organise “Save India- Save Constitution” flag march at all state capitals on its foundation day on December 28.



