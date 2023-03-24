JUST IN
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot
Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, others cancelled
Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites
Trade unions condemn order prohibiting govt staff to go on strike
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
Relevance of hard power reaffirmed with Russia-Ukraine conflict: Army Chief
Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI
'Improving women's health will reduce burden on healthcare infrastructure'
Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla receives Padma Bhushan award
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Law ought not to be set in motion to silence voices of Oppn: Chidambaram
icon-arrow-left
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
Business Standard

SC to hear on Apr 5 plea by 14 oppon parties against 'misuse' of agencies

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate

Topics
Supreme Court | Opposition parties | central agencies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

"Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Singhvi said.

"We will list it on April 5," said the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.