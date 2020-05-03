JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Train carrying 1st batch of students from Kota reaches Jharkhand
Business Standard

SC to hear pleas seeking restoration of 4G services in J&K on May 4

Notably, internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370

Topics
Jammu And Kashmir   |   4g Services

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
On April 21, on a petition filed by an NGO seeking its directions for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking restoration of 4G internet connectivity services in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

On April 21, on a petition filed by an NGO seeking its directions for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the apex court had asked the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its detailed response.

Notably, internet services were suspended in J&K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.
First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 11:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU