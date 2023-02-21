JUST IN
Tamil Nadu to revisit policy on cyber security: IT Minister Mano Thangaraj
Punjab Budget session from March 3; Budget to be presented on March 10
How many times did Parliament discuss Speaker's conduct: SC to Thackeray
Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A being executed at Rs 1,367 cr: Gadkari
First batch of 100 students inducted into All India Institute of Ayurveda
Hailstorm, lightning lash Shimla and surrounding areas; visibility plunges
NGT forms panel on land subsidence in Jammu and Kasmir's Doda district
SC credibility cannot be eroded by individuals' statements, says HC
Two-thirds of NTC consumers were from semi-urban areas in 2021: Report
Bangladesh demands Bangla be adopted as UN's official language
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Tamil Nadu to revisit policy on cyber security: IT Minister Mano Thangaraj
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

In a first, top court to use AI for live transcription of oral arguments

System launched in CJI's courtroom on experimental basis; Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday, and vetted by lawyers before uploading on Supreme Court website

Topics
Supreme Court | Artificial intelligence

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court on Tuesday started testing a system of live transcription of oral arguments by lawyers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and technology driven by Natural Language Processing (NLP) on an experimental basis.

The live transcription was launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud. “This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two, to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm,” the CJI said.

The Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting before uploading them on the Supreme Court website.

Pointing to a screen placed facing lawyers in his courtroom while hearing a Constitution bench matter, Chandrachud said, “We are just trying to explore the possibility of live transcription of arguments in the court.”

“We had to do it in a live environment. So it’s an experiment. We will just see how it works at least in the Constitution Bench matters. Then, we will have a permanent record of arguments which will of course help lawyers and judges, but also our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued…,” he said.

“Truly a court of record, because every word is recorded,” said Justice P S Narasimha.

“In virtual court proceedings, anyone who wants to interrupt would lift their finger so that there is no cross-talk,” he added. He said this can be followed in the physical hearings too, so that there is no overlap of arguments.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU