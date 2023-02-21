In a first, top court to use AI for live transcription of oral arguments

For the first time ever, the on Tuesday started testing a system of live transcription of oral arguments by lawyers using (AI) tools and technology driven by Natural Language Processing (NLP) on an experimental basis.

The live transcription was launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) . “This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two, to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm,” the CJI said.

The Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting before uploading them on the website.

Pointing to a screen placed facing lawyers in his courtroom while hearing a Constitution bench matter, Chandrachud said, “We are just trying to explore the possibility of live transcription of arguments in the court.”

“We had to do it in a live environment. So it’s an experiment. We will just see how it works at least in the Constitution Bench matters. Then, we will have a permanent record of arguments which will of course help lawyers and judges, but also our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued…,” he said.

“Truly a court of record, because every word is recorded,” said Justice P S Narasimha.

“In virtual court proceedings, anyone who wants to interrupt would lift their finger so that there is no cross-talk,” he added. He said this can be followed in the physical hearings too, so that there is no overlap of arguments.