'Section 377 gone with the wind', Bollywood celebrates 'a new beginning'

The Supreme Court, on Thursday decriminalised consensual gay sex. A five-judge SC Constitution bench termed part of IPC's Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary. The court also partly struck down as violative of the right to equality.

The apex court believes that the and the deserve equal rights and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of freedom of speech and expression.

"The constitution is a dynamic document, having the primary objective of establishing a dynamic and inclusive society," the judgment of CJI Misra and J Khanwilkar.

The verdict is being celebrated across the nation. From celebrities to commoners, everyone welcomed the decision with elation. Here’s how a few famous personalities from different spheres reacted upon the historic judgement:



Karan Johar said this decision is a “huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights”.

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Hansal Mehta, director of "Aligarh", a film based on the story of Ramchandra Siras of Aligarh Muslim University, said the verdict was “a new beginning”.

A new beginning. The law is gone. The has done what parliament failed to do. Now it’s time for attitudes to change. Let’s rejoice but let us also reflect. This is a new beginning. #Sec377verdict https://t.co/2HQqIY7vUB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 6, 2018

Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said, "Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmakers available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind."Nimrat Kaur said she was a proud Indian.

RIP #Section377. Happy birthday 2018 !! Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 6, 2018

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!) — Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) September 6, 2018

Wow! You land in your homeland, switch on your phone and you hear about the verdict about the now ‘DEAD 377’. Let’s unite more often. It does yield results :) A big hi to all. — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) September 6, 2018

So pleased to learn that the SupremeCourt has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private. This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2018

of Indian Penal Code declared unconstitutional by Supreme Court. Court shuns prejudice , embraces liberty. But the journey of freedom has just begun. Many more battles to be fought . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 6, 2018

"Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt #abouttime #nomorediscrimination #loveislove @MardOfficial," tweets Farhan AkhtarAyushmann Khurrana said "The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!"So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!)," tweeted Kalki Koechlin“Wow! You land in your homeland, switch on your phone and you hear about the verdict about the now ‘DEAD 377’. Let’s unite more often. It does yield results :) A big hi to all”, said Rajeev KhandelwalChetan Bhagat said, “India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India.

India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 6, 2018

“And there its- gone !!! Congratulations to the #LGBTQ community for decades long battle. Congratulations to CJI Dipak Misra & the bench for making India a better democracy today. Here's to what the end of #Section377 symbolizes- #FreedomToLove #RightToEquality #Liberty”, tweeted Barkha Dutt.



