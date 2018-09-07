JUST IN
Business Standard

'Section 377 gone with the wind', Bollywood celebrates 'a new beginning'

As the Supreme Court junked Section 377 and made homosexuality legal in India, Hansal Mehta, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and a host of other celebrities welcomed the judgement on Twitter

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court, on Thursday decriminalised consensual gay sex. A five-judge SC Constitution bench termed part of IPC's Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary. The court also partly struck down Section 377 as violative of the right to equality.

The apex court believes that the homosexuals and the LGBT community deserve equal rights and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of freedom of speech and expression.

"The constitution is a dynamic document, having the primary objective of establishing a dynamic and inclusive society," the judgment of CJI Misra and J Khanwilkar.

The verdict is being celebrated across the nation. From celebrities to commoners, everyone welcomed the decision with elation. Here’s how a few famous personalities from different spheres reacted upon the historic judgement:

Karan Johar said this decision is a “huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights”.



Hansal Mehta, director of "Aligarh", a film based on the story of Ramchandra Siras of Aligarh Muslim University, said the verdict was “a new beginning”.


Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said, "Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmakers available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind."


Nimrat Kaur said she was a proud Indian.


"Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt #abouttime #nomorediscrimination #loveislove @MardOfficial," tweets Farhan Akhtar

Ayushmann Khurrana said "The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!

"So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!)," tweeted Kalki Koechlin


“Wow! You land in your homeland, switch on your phone and you hear about the Supreme Court verdict about the now ‘DEAD 377’. Let’s unite more often. It does yield results :) A big hi to all”, said Rajeev Khandelwal







Chetan Bhagat said, “India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India.



“And there its- gone !!! Congratulations to the #LGBTQ community for decades long battle. Congratulations to CJI Dipak Misra & the bench for making India a better democracy today. Here's to what the end of #Section377 symbolizes- #FreedomToLove #RightToEquality #Liberty”, tweeted Barkha Dutt.
First Published: Fri, September 07 2018. 08:30 IST

