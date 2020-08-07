Scanty rains in north-west cause of concern, clouds IMD's outlook

Rainfall in North-West India “remains a slight area of concern” as the monsoon revival may not be strong enough to make up for the deficiency, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday. This comes amid the Southwest monsoon entering its crucial third month.

Though rainfall in these regions has revived over the last few days, the officials said some deficiency would remain. Western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir come under the North-West region. However, they added that conditions were favourable ...