Schools shut in Chennai, six other Tamil Nadu districts as rain continues

Chennai suburbs were left grappling with inundation with many roads and subways being closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs as there was no let up in

Roads and bylanes in the city and suburban neighbourhoods, including Rajamannar Salai in KK Nagar brimmed with flood water, while subways, including the Madley and Rangarajapuram, were closed for traffic.

will remain closed in Chennai and six other districts in the state on Monday in anticipation of more rain.