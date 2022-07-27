Scientists find deadly pool in Red Sea that kills anyone who swims into it

Scientists from the University of Miami have discovered a deadly pool at the Red Sea's bottom. The lethal pool kills anyone who swims into it.

The scientists discovered the brine pool 1.7 kilometres beneath the surface of the sea during the last five minutes of a ten-hour dive using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Scientists explained that a brine pool is a depression in the floor of the sea filled with highly concentrated salt water and other chemical elements, adding that the area is saltier than the surrounding ocean.

The researchers said that such underwater pools could stun or kill animals immediately and even pickle them alive.

Speaking to Live Science, lead researcher Sam Purkis said brine pools are "among the most extreme environments on Earth", and "any animal that strays into the brine is immediately stunned or killed".

Fish, shrimps and eel use the brine pools for hunting, Purkis explained. He added that these creatures lurk "near the pools and feed on the unlucky” creatures that inadvertently swim into it.

The researcher said that discovering such a pool would help scientists work out how oceans were the first form on Earth.

“Until we understand the limits of life on Earth, it will be difficult to determine if alien planets can host any living beings,” Purkis said.

However, this is not the first time scientists have discovered a brine pool, a report by New York Post stated. Researchers have found a 'few dozen' deadly pools over the last 30 years in the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.