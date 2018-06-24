Seat-sharing for LS polls in Bihar: Trouble grows in BJP-JD(U) alliance

The cracks in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) scaffolding first surfaced in Bihar when Jitan Ram Manjhi, who headed the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), left the coalition. Manjhi was the HAM(S)’s lone member in the Assembly, so he hardly rocked the partnership between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United).

The Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana walked out shortly thereafter to team up with the Bahujan Samaj Party in the impending elections. The NDA suffered a big jolt when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quit. The sequence of departures ...