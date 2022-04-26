Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries

-
ALSO READ
Sebi fines NSE, Ramkrishna, Narain others in key appointment case
Amendment in mineral auction rules will encourage more participation: Govt
New prudential norms: NBFCs get some leeway on bad loans classification
Govt proposes to tweak TDS norms on sale of immovable property
RBI move to defer revised NPA norms eases provision burden in Q4
-
Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 14 lakh on Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries Ltd (PCMIL) for flouting norms with respect to issuance of non-convertible debentures.
The fine has been levied for violating several provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.
In an order, the regulator said that PCMIL failed to inform BSE about the default in payment of interest/principal in respect of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) apart from other disclosure lapses.
Sebi had received references from IDBI trusteeship Ltd pertaining to the NCDs issued by PCMIL. It was alleged that the company failed to submit required information to the stock exchange within the stipulated time.
The regulator conducted an examination to ascertain the compliance of relevant regulations pertaining to the disclosures/fillings with the bourse by PCMIL as required under the LODR rules for the 2017-18 period.
For the lapses, a fine of Rs 14 lakh was imposed on the company.
Meanwhile, in three separate orders, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Rajat Jain HUF, Rajeev Rajkumar Agarwal HUF and Rishab Sarawgi for carrying out non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU