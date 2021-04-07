JUST IN
Covid-19 vaccination strategy based on need over want, says govt
Business Standard

Second Covid-19 wave: People have ignored measures, says Harsh Vardhan

"The measures to prevent and contain Covid-19 are not rocket science! We have adopted these meas­ures all of last year and shown the world our success story," Vardhan said

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said it appeared people had given “tilanjali” (religious offering) to measures to protect against the coronavirus, lamenting public negligence amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
“The measures to prevent and contain Covid-19 are not rocket science! We have adopted these meas­ures all of last year and shown the world our success story,” he said at a meeting with the health ministers of 11 states.

First Published: Wed, April 07 2021. 00:46 IST

