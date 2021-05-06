Second Covid-19 wave's decline may be as rapid as its rise: Gagandeep Kang

With the second Covid wave surging at a rapid pace, the decline too is expected to be sharp, said Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vell­ore. Going forward, Kang said, there could be a few smaller peaks but in the long term the virus is expected to become seasonal with people developi­ng a certain level of immunity.

Interacting with members of the Indian Women Press Corps over video, Kang said, “It will become like a really bad flu virus that will settle down. Due to imperfect immunity, we may need vaccine boosters but we are not going to ...